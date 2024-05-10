We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) reached $27.30, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.25%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 20, 2024.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $22.85 billion, representing changes of 0% and +31.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.41% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.11 for its industry.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.