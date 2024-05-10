Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Gen Digital (GEN) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Gen Digital (GEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $967 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $964.81 million, representing a surprise of +0.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gen Digital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct average revenue per user (ARPU): $7.24 compared to the $7.24 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Direct customer count: 39.1 million compared to the 38.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Partner revenues: $105 million compared to the $103.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Cyber Safety Revenue- Direct customer revenues: $847 million compared to the $843.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
Shares of Gen Digital have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

