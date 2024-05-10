Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Health Catalyst (HCAT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Health Catalyst (HCAT - Free Report) reported $74.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $0.05 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.81 million, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Health Catalyst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services: $27.76 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $27.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenue- Technology: $46.97 million compared to the $47.45 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Professional Services: $6.16 million compared to the $4.29 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- Technology: $32.16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $32.49 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Health Catalyst here>>>

Shares of Health Catalyst have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise