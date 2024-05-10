Back to top

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) reported $114.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of -$0.01 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.02, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Integral Ad Science performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Optimization revenue: $52.50 million compared to the $54.87 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Publisher revenue: $15.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $14.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
  • Revenue- Measurement revenue: $46.30 million versus $42.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.8% change.
Shares of Integral Ad Science have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

