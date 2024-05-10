Back to top

Compared to Estimates, EverCommerce (EVCM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, EverCommerce (EVCM - Free Report) reported revenue of $170.11 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.09, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how EverCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription and transaction fees: $134.72 million compared to the $127.33 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $5.10 million versus $5 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
  • Revenues- Marketing technology solutions: $30.29 million compared to the $29.72 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.7% year over year.
Shares of EverCommerce have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

