Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Beauty Health (SKIN) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $81.4 million, down 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Beauty Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $50.30 million versus $46.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $19.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $16.80 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $12 million compared to the $15.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Delivery Systems Net Sales: $35.80 million versus $33.19 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Consumables Net Sales: $45.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.96 million.
Shares of Beauty Health have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

