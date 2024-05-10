Back to top

Chuy's (CHUY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) reported revenue of $110.46 million, down 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.42, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.59 million, representing a surprise of -1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chuy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: -5.2% versus -3.6% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total number of restaurants (at end of period): 102 compared to the 102 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Restaurants Opened: 1 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.
Shares of Chuy's have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

