Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $131.61 million, up 9.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.05, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +1.94%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $51.12 million versus $50.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $62.76 million compared to the $60.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $17.73 million compared to the $17.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Main Street Capital here>>>

Shares of Main Street Capital have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise