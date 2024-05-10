Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $103.71 million, down 21.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.63 million, representing a surprise of -2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fuel Volume: 75 Mgal compared to the 74.47 Mgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Service: $14.30 million compared to the $13.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $89.40 million versus $92.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.3% change.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

