Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Victory Capital (VCTR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR - Free Report) reported $215.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +3.31%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Victory Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ending Assets Under Management: $170.34 billion versus $169.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Fixed Income: $24.48 billion versus $24.33 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Net client cash flows: -$1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$356.93 million.
  • Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term: $3.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.26 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments: $3.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.48 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity: $16.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.08 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity: $18.20 billion versus $17.41 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - Solutions: $57.83 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $59.60 billion.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity: $13.90 billion versus $13.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity: $32.92 billion versus $31.40 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Investment management fees: $169.79 million versus $169.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.
  • Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees: $46.07 million compared to the $47.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Victory Capital here>>>

Shares of Victory Capital have returned +19.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise