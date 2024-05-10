Green Dot (GDOT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Green Dot (
GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $447.42 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -24.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $106.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $2.46 million versus $1.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change. Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $100.61 million versus $126.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change. Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $50.97 million compared to the $59.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $103.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $12.71 million versus $8.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change. Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $281.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $241.20 million compared to the $213.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.8% year over year. Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $33.26 million versus $46.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$58.16 million compared to the -$40.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $65.85 million versus $48.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Profit- B2B Services: $18.28 million versus $20.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
Shares of Green Dot have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Green Dot (GDOT) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended March 2024, Green Dot (GDOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $447.42 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $415.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was -24.36%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
- Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $106.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
- Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: $2.46 million versus $1.81 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $100.61 million versus $126.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $50.97 million compared to the $59.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.4% year over year.
- Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $103.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
- Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $12.71 million versus $8.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $281.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $265.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
- Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $241.20 million compared to the $213.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.8% year over year.
- Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $33.26 million versus $46.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$58.16 million compared to the -$40.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $65.85 million versus $48.57 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Segment Profit- B2B Services: $18.28 million versus $20.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Green Dot have returned +13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.