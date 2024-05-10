Back to top

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) reported $664.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.7%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $684.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.30, the EPS surprise was +23.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Americold Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services: $328.29 million compared to the $326.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services: $597.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $604.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
  • Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage: $269.42 million versus $277.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Revenues- Transportation services: $56.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.5%.
  • Revenues- Third-party managed services: $10.42 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.03 compared to the $0.01 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Americold Realty Trust have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

