Docebo (DCBO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Docebo Inc. (DCBO - Free Report) reported $51.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Docebo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customers: 3,833 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,835.
  • Professional Services: $3.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.75 million.
  • Subscription Revenue: $47.89 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.42 million.
Shares of Docebo have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

