Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $110.4 million, up 28% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $111.62 million, representing a surprise of -1.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amicus Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Ex-U.S: $73.03 million compared to the $72.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.1% year over year.
  • Geographic revenues- United States: $37.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.6%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Pombiliti + Opfolda: $11.04 million versus $12.49 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Product Revenues- Galafold: $99.36 million versus $99.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

