Back to top

Image: Bigstock

GoodRx (GDRX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported $197.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.2 million, representing a surprise of +0.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how GoodRx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 7 compared to the 7 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscribers: 778 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 866.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $145.40 million compared to the $145.51 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $5.38 million versus $4.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.4% change.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $24.51 million versus $23.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $22.60 million versus $22.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for GoodRx here>>>

Shares of GoodRx have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise