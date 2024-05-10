See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for May 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.
ASGN (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.
AGCO (AGCO - Free Report) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6% downward over the last 60 days.
