Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Oportun Financial (OPRT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $250.5 million, down 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.09, compared to -$2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was +175.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Oportun Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-interest income: $19.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.34 million.
  • Revenue- Interest income: $230.60 million versus $223.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income- Servicing fees: $3.41 million compared to the $3.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Oportun Financial have returned +57.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

