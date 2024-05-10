Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Q1 Earnings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH - Free Report) reported $45 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.5%. EPS of -$0.52 for the same period compares to -$0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deciphera Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenues, net- Rest of world: $10.71 million versus $10.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Product revenues, net- U.S. $31.84 million versus $33.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Collaboration revenues: $2.45 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.
  • Product revenues, net: $42.55 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $44.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%.
Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals have returned +63.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

