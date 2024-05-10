Back to top

Compared to Estimates, AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (AIRS - Free Report) reported $47.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $50.06 million, representing a surprise of -4.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -62.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AirSculpt Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number Number of facilities (end of the period): 23 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.
  • Revenue per case: $12,637 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12,774.86.
  • Cases: 3,268 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3,840.
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

