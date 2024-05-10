Back to top

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) reported $295.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $263.23 million, representing a surprise of +12.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +450.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arhaus, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: -9.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -21.3%.
  • Total Showroom locations: 92 compared to the 93 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- eCommerce: $51.91 million compared to the $51.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Retail: $243.26 million versus $217.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Arhaus, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

