Compared to Estimates, Sweetgreen (SG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) reported $157.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.2%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $152.32 million, representing a surprise of +3.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sweetgreen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales: 5% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Ending restaurants: 227 versus 226 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • New Restaurant Openings: 6 compared to the 5 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sweetgreen have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

