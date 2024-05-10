Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For May 10, 2024

  • Constellation Energy Corporation’s (CEG - Free Report) shares jumped 3.8% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64.
  • Shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX - Free Report) plummeted 22.1% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $923.76 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $931.05 million.
  • Equinix, Inc.’s (EQIX - Free Report) shares soared 11.5% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $8.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.58.
  • Tapestry, Inc.’s (TPR - Free Report) shares jumped 3.6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.

