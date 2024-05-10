We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRA International (CRAI) Shares Rise 7% Since Q1 Earnings Beat
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The better-than-expected results impressed investors as the stock has gained 6.6% since the earnings release on May 2.
CRAI’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41% and increased 51.9% year over year. Revenues of $171.8 million beat the consensus mark by 6.9% and increased 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Other Quarterly Details
The company delivered 73% utilization while headcount was up by 2.6% year over year. Non-GAAP EBITDA increased 34.4% year over year to $22.4 million, topping our estimate of $17.2 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points year over year to 13%, beating our estimated margin of 10.9%.
The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $37.1 million compared with $45.6 million witnessed at the end of the prior quarter. It used $63.1 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $0.7 million. In the quarter, Charles River paid out $3.1 million in dividends.
2024 Guidance
Charles River anticipates revenues between $645 million and $675 million, the midpoint ($660 million) of which is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.9 million. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin is expected in the range of 10.8-11.5%.
Currently, Charles River carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.5 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 4.4% but declined 41.6% year over year. Revenues of $4.4 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.6% and fell 7% year over year.