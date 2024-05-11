We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Franklin's (BEN) April AUM Declines 2.5% on Weaker Markets
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.60 trillion as of Apr 30, 2024. This reflected a decrease of 2.5% from the prior month’s level.
The decline in AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of negative markets and long-term net outflows, including $5.9 billion related to the $25 billion AUM received from the Great-West Lifeco acquistion.
BEN recorded equity assets of $564.4 billion, which declined 4.8% from the previous month. Further, fixed income AUM of $559.6 billion at the end of April 2024 decreased 2.1% from the previous month. Multi-asset AUM and alternative assets were $162.6 billion and $255 billion, respectively, which decreased marginally from March 2024.
However, the cash management balance was $62.2 billion, up nearly 1% from the prior month’s level.
The month of April was a challenging period for Franklin, largely due to weaker markets and long-term net outflows. Nonetheless, increased cash management, along with BEN’s efforts to grow inorganically, supported its financials.
Over the past six months, shares of BEN have gained 7.3% compared with the industry’s 26.5% growth.
Currently, BEN carries a Zacks Rank # 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Asset Managers
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential decline of nearly 5.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for April 2024. The company reported a month-end AUM of $170.06 billion, down from the Mar 31, 2024 level of $179.31 billion.
VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported AUM of $163.6 billion for April 2024. This reflected a 4% decline from $170.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM declined 5.8% from the March level to $31.02. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.18 billion decreased 6.8%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM declined 2.2% to $17.8 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM dropped 5.5% to $13.13 billion.