Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Mettler-Toledo (MTD - Free Report) reported revenue of $925.95 million, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.89, compared to $8.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $880.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.61, the EPS surprise was +16.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mettler-Toledo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Products: $700.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $679.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.
  • Net sales- Retail: $49.05 million compared to the $52.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Industrial: $351.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $329.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Net sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time): $224.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $204.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Net sales- Laboratory: $525.06 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $498.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mettler-Toledo here>>>

Shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise