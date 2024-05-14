Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27% downward over the last 60 days.

Aegon (AEG - Free Report) is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Adient (ADNT - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest automotive seating suppliers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

