Company News For May 13, 2024

  • Novavax, Inc. ((NVAX - Free Report) ) shares surged 98.7% after announcing a $1.2 billion deal with Sanofi ((SNY - Free Report) ) to commercialize a combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine.
  • Moderna, Inc. ((MRNA - Free Report) ) shares dropped 4.4% after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) postponed its approval decision for Moderna's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.
  • Shares of Genpact Limited ((G - Free Report) ) rose 3.6% after reporting first-quarter 2024 revenues of $1.13 billion, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation ((IAG - Free Report) ) shares increased 11.7% after reporting first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.11, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.2 per share.

