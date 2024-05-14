Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DuPont (DD) Introduces Tyvek Trifecta Breather Membrane

DuPont de Nemours Inc's (DD - Free Report) Performance Building Solutions recently introduced Tyvek Trifecta, its newest generation breather membrane. The novel product provides great fire and moisture protection, making it an ideal choice for high-rise building external walls. It comes in a handy and lightweight 1.5m × 25m roll size.

Tyvek Trifecta is a non-combustible breather membrane that offers all of the benefits of a conventional Tyvek breather membrane, but with A2-s1, d0 Class Fire Performance according to the current European Fire Classification conventional EN 13501-1. It exceeds the current U.K. Building Regulations, which require membranes to meet Class B.

DuPont Tyvek Trifecta complements the DuPont AirGuard A2 FR AVCL, resulting in a comprehensive A-rated membrane system. The DuPont AirGuard FR System Tape improves the system's fire and moisture protection characteristics, making it suitable for use in a variety of building types, including high-rises, single-story residences, commercial enterprises, hotels, hospitals and schools.

Tyvek Trifecta also has a 12-month UV resistance, allowing for project schedule flexibility while facilitating a flawless facade installation by safeguarding the structure during construction. Tyvek Trifecta provides outstanding moisture management capabilities, with Class W1 water resistance according to EN13859-2. Coupled with the product's low vapor resistance, it makes an effective secondary weather protection layer in external wall systems.

Shares of DuPont have gained 20% over the past year compared with a 0.9% rise of its industry.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DuPont, on its first-quarter call, revised its financial outlook for 2024, increasing its projections for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS. The company anticipates full-year 2024 net sales to be approximately $12.25 billion, operating EBITDA to be about $2.975 billion and adjusted EPS to be around $3.60 per share, based on the mid-point of the updated guidance.

For the second quarter of 2024, DuPont expects a sequential improvement in sales and earnings, attributed to favorable seasonal factors, continued recovery in the electronics sector and a decline in channel inventory destocking across industrial-based end-markets such as water and medical packaging. For the second half of 2024, the company expects year-over-year sales and earnings growth, driven by ongoing recovery in the electronics market and a return to volume growth in the Water & Protection segment.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Price and Consensus

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DuPont currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .

ATI carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 66.9% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 108.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 34.4% in the past year.

 


