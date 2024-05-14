We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why AZZ (AZZ) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) standing at $76.55, reflecting a -1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.29%.
The electrical equipment maker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.65% over the last month, not keeping up with the Industrial Products sector's loss of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AZZ in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 14.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $398.9 million, up 2.05% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.83 per share and a revenue of $1.6 billion, representing changes of +6.62% and +4.23%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AZZ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% higher. Currently, AZZ is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note AZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.03. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.62 for its industry.
Investors should also note that AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.14 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.99.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.