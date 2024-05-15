Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AIA (AAGIY - Free Report) is a life insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Allete (ALE - Free Report) is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC (ALNT - Free Report) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

