Company News For May 14, 2024

  • Squarespace, Inc. ((SQSP - Free Report) ) shares surged 13.3% after private equity firm Permira announced that it was buying the software provider for $6.9 billion and taking it private.
     
  • Incyte Corporation ((INCY - Free Report) ) shares rose 8.6% following the announcement of its $2 billion share repurchase program.
     
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ((WBA - Free Report) ) increased 5.4% following reports from Bloomberg revealing the pharmaceutical company's exploration of potential buyers for its United Kingdom-based Boots drugstores, which could be valued at around $8.8 billion.
     
  • Alphabet Inc. ((GOOG - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.4% after the company announced new AI-related features at its developers' conference.

     

