Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sea Limited (SE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.79 billion, up 27.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was -41.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sea Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Digital entertainment: $458.12 million versus $540.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other Services: $29.08 million versus $40.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Digital Financial Services: $499.36 million compared to the $487.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Revenue- E-Commerce: $2.75 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.56 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment: $292.21 million compared to the $231.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce: -$21.70 million versus -$118.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses: -$7.35 million compared to the -$8.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services: -$10.67 million versus -$11.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $148.66 million compared to the $155.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sea Limited here>>>

Shares of Sea Limited have returned +22.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise