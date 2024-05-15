Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Home Depot (HD) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported $36.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $3.63 for the same period compares to $3.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.61, the EPS surprise was +0.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: -2.8% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of -1.9%.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2,337 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,338.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: -3.2% versus -2.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $90.68 versus $91.04 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 386.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 387.01 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>

Shares of Home Depot have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise