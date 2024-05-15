Back to top

Image: Bigstock

IGT (IGT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

International Game Technology (IGT - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.7%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +58.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IGT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Global Lottery: $661 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $618.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate support expense: -$39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$38.13 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Lottery: $355 million versus $316.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for IGT here>>>

Shares of IGT have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


International Game Technology (IGT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise