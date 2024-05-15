HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, HudBay Minerals (
HBM Quick Quote HBM - Free Report) reported revenue of $524.99 million, up 77.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $463.69 million, representing a surprise of +13.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +433.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper: 33,608 Ton versus 38,064.93 Ton estimated by 10 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 90,392 Oz compared to the 70,877.25 Oz average estimate based on 10 analysts. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver: 947,917 Oz versus 1,016,156 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper: 34,749 Ton compared to the 38,182.67 Ton average estimate based on 10 analysts. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc: 8,798 Ton versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 7,904.7 Ton. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Zinc: 6,119 Ton versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 6,793.09 Ton. Realized Sales Prices - Copper: 3.91 $/lb compared to the 3.89 $/lb average estimate based on nine analysts. Revenue from contracts- Copper: $285.20 million versus $323.29 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73.7% change. Revenue from contracts- Zinc: $14.90 million compared to the $16.68 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.8% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Gold: $178.10 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $118.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +137.8%. Revenue from contracts- Silver: $12.20 million compared to the $19.63 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +93.7% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum: $18.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>
Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +15% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
