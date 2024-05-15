Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Redfin (RDFN) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

After reaching an important support level, Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. RDFN surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, RDFN has gained 39.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider RDFN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on RDFN for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Redfin Corporation (RDFN) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today