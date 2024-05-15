We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Products (APD) Unveils PRISM LNG Membrane Separator
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD - Free Report) recently launched the new PRISM GreenSep liquefied natural gas ("LNG") membrane separator for bio-LNG production. This cutting-edge technology has been designed to increase LNG yield while lowering operational costs and promoting the objective of creating a safer, greener and more productive world.
PRISM GreenSep LNG membrane separators eliminate the requirement for intermediate purification technologies such as amine scrubbing or thermal swing adsorption during bio-LNG production, resulting in a better bio-LNG yield while lowering operational costs and energy usage. Bio-LNG is liquefied biomethane derived from organic sources such as food, animal or municipal waste.
Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in hollow fiber membrane separators and onsite gas generation. Air Products develops, engineers, manufactures and markets a complete line of PRISM Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems. Its membrane separators and systems are also intended to generate more sustainable energy sources while increasing productivity in several industries and applications.
Shares of APD have lost 10.4% over the past year against the industry’s 1% growth.
Air Products, in its fiscal second quarter, said that it continues to expect fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $12.20-$12.50, indicating 6-9% growth from the prior year’s adjusted EPS. For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $3-$3.05.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
