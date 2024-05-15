We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Jack In The Box (JACK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) reported $365.35 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $369.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43, the EPS surprise was +2.10%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: -2.5% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.3%.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2,195 versus 2,195 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 595 compared to the 594 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: -1.4% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.
- Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco): 2,790 compared to the 2,790 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions): $198.25 million versus $200.44 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $57.34 million compared to the $58.19 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Restaurant sales: $167.10 million versus $168.90 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
- Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $85.83 million compared to the $85.60 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $55.08 million versus $56.38 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.
- Revenues- Del Taco: $89.09 million versus $92.04 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Jack in the box: $276.26 million compared to the $333.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -10.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.