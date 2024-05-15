Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) engages in strategic acquisitions and divestitures to expand extensively across vast geographic boundaries and focus on its long-term plans of pursuing growth initiatives in its core value-added business operations. Focusing on the acquisition part of its growth strategy, Builders FirstSource recently acquired Schoeneman's Building Materials Center. The acquisition closed within 45 days of the signing of the letter of intent. This strategic transaction will contribute to the diversification of building materials and product offerings of BLDR along with expanding its market reach in South Dakota and Iowa communities. The company is optimistic about this buyout as leveraging the already established trusted brand presence of Schoeneman will aid it in fostering growth prospects in the upcoming period. Buyout Strategies Bode Well
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Adds Schoeneman to Its Portfolio
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR - Free Report) engages in strategic acquisitions and divestitures to expand extensively across vast geographic boundaries and focus on its long-term plans of pursuing growth initiatives in its core value-added business operations.
Focusing on the acquisition part of its growth strategy, Builders FirstSource recently acquired Schoeneman's Building Materials Center. The acquisition closed within 45 days of the signing of the letter of intent.
This strategic transaction will contribute to the diversification of building materials and product offerings of BLDR along with expanding its market reach in South Dakota and Iowa communities. The company is optimistic about this buyout as leveraging the already established trusted brand presence of Schoeneman will aid it in fostering growth prospects in the upcoming period.
Buyout Strategies Bode Well
Builders FirstSource focuses on accretive buyouts to supplement organic growth and expand its footprint. To foster this growth strategy, the company engages in a disciplined capital allocation strategy through maintaining a healthy balance sheet and considering opportunities for financial flexibility.
During the first quarter of 2024, the company engaged in two accretive acquisitions for a total consideration of about $59 million. It acquired certain assets and the operations of Quality Door & Millwork, Inc., which is a millwork distributor serving Idaho markets in the Boise and Idaho Falls areas, and Hanson Truss Components, Inc., which produces trusses and serves the areas of Northern California and Western Nevada.
Shares of this supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services gained 30.1% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Retail industry’s 12.4% growth.
Builders FirstSource is advancing diverse improvements by value-added share growth while expanding through tuck-in acquisitions. The company completed seven acquisitions in 2023.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Builders FirstSource carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
