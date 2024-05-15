We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NVIDIA (NVDA) Enhances Capabilities of Supercomputing Centers
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) is extending the capabilities of its supercomputing centers worldwide with its CUDA-Q platform. NVDA is using quantum processing units (QPUs) to improve its high-performance computing systems across Germany, Japan and Poland.
NVIDIA’s CUDA-Q is an open-source platform designed to seamlessly integrate and program QPUs, graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units within a single system.
The company is combining a QPU from IQM Quantum computers with NVIDIA’s own JUPITER supercomputer in Germany’s Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC). The supercomputer in JSC is already integrated with NVIDIA's GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip. The further enhancement of computing capability with quantum applications will help JSC in chemical simulations and optimization problems.
NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus
NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote
In Japan, the ABCI-Q supercomputer at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology will feature a QPU from QuEra, expanding the country’s quantum computing initiative and allowing research into quantum applications across various fields.
The Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center in Poland has installed photonic QPUs from ORCA Computing. The center has also enhanced its supercomputer with NVIDIA’s Hopper technology for researchers to help them explore biology, chemistry and machine learning with quantum photonics systems.
NVDA is capitalizing on the robust expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as high-performance and accelerated computing. Within the data center end market, the business is experiencing gains due to increasing interest in generative AI and large language models, which rely on GPUs utilizing NVIDIA's Hopper and Ampere architectures.
The enhancement of quantum computing centers will add new prospects for NVIDIA. Moreover, the company will gain from the growing AI trend and high-performance computing requirements for data analysis and machine learning throughout the world.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 212.2% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Celestica (CLS - Free Report) . While APPF and GOOGL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, CLS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppFolio’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 13 cents to $3.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of APPF have surged 74.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOGL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 80 cents to $7.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of GOOGL have jumped 44.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLS' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 41 cents to $3.32 in the past 30 days. Shares of CLS have skyrocketed 339% in the past year.