We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Uranium Energy (UEC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Uranium Energy (UEC - Free Report) ending at $6.94, denoting a +0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.75%.
Shares of the uranium mining and exploration company have depreciated by 3.77% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Uranium Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 150% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21 million, up 3.86% from the year-ago period.
UEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +900% and -66.54%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Uranium Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Uranium Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Uranium Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 92. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.44 for its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, finds itself in the bottom 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.