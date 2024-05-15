Back to top

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) reported $276.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.91 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was -10.53%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Prestige Consumer Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International: $45.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American: $231.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $125.40 million versus $137.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $26.42 million versus $25.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

