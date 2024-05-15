Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand custom parts services and 3D authoring solutions for professionals and consumers, worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN (ASGN - Free Report) provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO - Free Report) provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

