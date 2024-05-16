Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News For May 15, 2024

  • Bunge Global SA ((BG - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.9% due to the company's announcement of a temporary suspension of operations at its soybean crushing and port facility in Rio Grande, Brazil.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. ((ENPH - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.7% following the Biden Administration's decision to raise tariffs on various Chinese imports, including solar cells.
  • Oracle ((ORCL - Free Report) ) shares gained 3.9% as news emerged on discussions between the company and Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI regarding a multiyear, $10-billion cloud-computing deal.
  • Plug Power Inc. ((PLUG - Free Report) ) shares surged 19% after the company announced that it secured a conditional U.S. government loan guarantee valued at up to $1.66 billion. The loan is aimed at expanding its operations.

