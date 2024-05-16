We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Transcat (TRNS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Transcat, Inc. (TRNS - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating an increase of 8.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $68.76 million, representing an increase of 10.8% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 37.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Transcat metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' will reach $23.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service Revenue' to reach $44.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Distribution' should arrive at $7.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.63 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Service' of $15.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Over the past month, shares of Transcat have returned +10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, TRNS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>