Dynatrace (DT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) reported $380.85 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.1%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.2 million, representing a surprise of +1.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dynatrace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Services: $20.74 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $19.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $360.11 million versus $356.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.8% change.
  • Gross profit- Services: $3.28 million versus $1.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Gross profit- Subscriptions: $309.93 million compared to the $312.98 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Dynatrace have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

