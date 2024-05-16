We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TechnipFMC (FTI) Secures New Contract to Support Pluto LNG
TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) , a leading oilfield services company, has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (iEPCI) contract by Woodside Energy for the Pluto LNG project in Australia. Per this contract, FTI will be responsible for designing, manufacturing and installing of the subsea production system, flexible pipe, and umbilicals for the Xena Infill well to support production at the Pluto LNG project. The contract was awarded following an integrated front end engineering design (iFEED) study.
FTI will deploy Subsea 2.0 production system for the project. Additionally, the Xena Phase 3 development will be connected to the existing subsea infrastructure, previously delivered by the company. While management has not disclosed any details about the contract value, it has mentioned that the contract is a ‘significant’ one. It describes a significant contract as one valued between $75 million and $250 million.
Management has expressed its enthusiasm regarding the delivery of a fully-integrated project, where it has worked from conceptualization to execution. It has also emphasized the positive impact of integrated approaches such as iFEED, iEPCI and Subsea 2.0 on project economics.
The latest contract came within the current framework agreement between Woodside Energy and TechnipFMC.
