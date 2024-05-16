We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuickLogic's (QUIK) SensiML Introduces Analytics Studio
QuickLogic’s (QUIK - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary, SensiML, is revolutionizing the TinyML market with its groundbreaking open-source AutoML solution, Analytics Studio. This innovation marks a significant leap forward in democratizing AI/ML development for IoT edge devices, empowering developers with enhanced creativity and innovation.
The application enhances creativity and transparency in AI code. It also gives IoT edge devices intelligent sensing capabilities, supporting time-series sensors like microphones, accelerometers, gyros, IMUs, load cells, strain gauges and PIR sensors.
The application is built with a platform-agnostic approach and works independently on any vendor, chipset, or inference engine. It also offers point-and-click AutoML for easy model generation without coding, as well as GUI-based modeling with full pipeline control. Additionally, it allows for entirely programmatic Python SDK model creation.
The solution can be applied across wearable devices and garments for tracking motion and other bodily parameters of humans. It can also be used in industrial works to detect faults in Machinery.
SensiML's GitHub repository and AutoML engine documentation are set to empower developers worldwide. With its innovative approach and commitment to collaboration, QuickLogic is poised to reshape the IoT edge AI landscape, fueling advancements in AI-driven IoT applications.
QuickLogic Gains From its Partnerships
QUIK's SensiML provides Analytics Toolkit offerings, catering to Aerospace, Defense, Consumer/Industrial IoT and Consumer Electronics markets. These offerings include software tools and eFPGA IP solutions, enabling customers to implement AI, voice and sensor processing capabilities.
SensiML partners with microcontroller and sensor manufacturers to merge their development kits with its Analytics Toolkit. The company collaborated with companies like ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) , NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) and Microchip Technology (MCHP - Free Report) .
SensiML and ON have collaborated to use its development software with the latter's RSL10-002GEVB, creating an ideal platform for edge sensing applications like industrial process control and monitoring. SensiML supports NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX RT portfolio of crossover microcontrollers through its Analytics Toolkit.
Additionally, in collaboration with Microchip Technology, SensiML empowers embedded developers using MCHP’s microcontrollers and MPLAB X IDE to swiftly integrate intelligence into its designs with the Analytics Toolkit.
Currently, QUIK, ON, NXPI and MCHP carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. Shares of QUIK, NXPI and MCHP have returned 124.3%, 59.4% and 24.5%, respectively, in the past year. Shares of ON have lost 11.4% in the past year.