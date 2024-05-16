Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for May 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) provides freight transportation services and solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Aegon (AEG - Free Report) is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) manufactures, sells and distributes high quality, shelf stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aegon NV (AEG) - free report >>

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples insurance transportation