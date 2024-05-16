Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX - Free Report) . FSPCX is a Sector - Finance mutual fund option, which provide investors with a diversified and stabilized investment approach focused on the financial space, which is a notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated industry. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.8%, management fee of 0.69%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.71%.

Eagle Capital Appreciation A (HRCPX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. HRCPX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.79% over the last five years, HRCPX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

BlackRock Sustain Advntg LC Core A (BIRAX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. BIRAX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 12.78%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX) - free report >>

Carillon Clarivest Capital Appr A (HRCPX) - free report >>

BlackRock Sustain Advntg LC Core A (BIRAX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings